Sponsored Segment by M-1 Studios

Today we’re excited to tell you all about ‘M-1 Studios and their team of experienced professionals can help turn your ideas into reality! Whether you need a fresh video solution, or a creative idea to spruce up your existing marketing plan, they can do it all.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Mike Madigan, Vice-President of M-1 studios to learn more about how their talents will help your business succeed.

To learn more, click here.