Sponsored Segment by Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic

Spring is right around the corner so today we talked about all the new ways to trim down with the latest technology at Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic. There are so many choices, like Sculpsure, Empsculpt and the new Empsculpt Neo that delivers results you have never seen before.

All this state-of-the-art technology is making it possible to trim those love handles and back fat, slim down those thighs, and even tone your abs and glutes. Nick Tvrdik, The Owner of LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic, joins us live to share how his team can help you destroy unwanted fat, while building muscle! Visit their website or Call 303-954-0896.