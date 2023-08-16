Sponsored Segment by Tinted & Linked by Lex and Lu

Two local women started up their own business to help others feel good, and value the importance of self care!

‘Tinted & Linked by Lex and Lu’ specializes in airbrush tanning and permanent jewelry.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to check out their spot in Erie, Colorado, and experience the magic this duo is providing to community members near and far!

‘Tinted & Linked by Lex and Lu’ specialize in airbrush tanning and permanent jewelry.

Right now, they are offering 15% off all tans if you mention you saw this segment on Great Day Colorado.

To learn more, give them a call at 720-899-6729 or visit them online by clicking here.