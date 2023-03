Sponsored by Pirates Cove Waterpark

The official start to Spring is next week, and that means warmer weather and sunshine is on all of our minds! One of our favorite summer attractions, ‘Pirates Cove Waterpark,’ is getting ready to open for the season and bonus, they’re hiring for the summer season now!

GDC caught up with Aquatics Manager, Kris Davison, and Sammie Jo Sowter, to learn more about the opportunities the waterpark has to offer!

To learn more or to apply today, click here!