Sponsored Segment by Haunted Junkyard

Have you ever found yourself lurking around a Haunted Junkyard? If not, we have a good opportunity for you to this season! The Haunted Junkyard has all the scares you need to prep for Halloween night. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang caught up with the owners of this local spot to learn more about what you can expect to experience come night fall.

If you’re interested in checking out the Haunted Junkyard, we have a GREAT deal just for our viewers. Pay $30.00 to snag a general admission ticket but enter at your own risk!

To get this deal, click here.