Sponsored Segment RTD Canned Cocktails

Colorado is big for craft beer and cocktails, but what if we told you there’s something else out there that’s real vodka and soda paired with all-natural fruit flavors, and it’s made right here in Colorado. The drink is called ‘Vaqit’ and we were so excited to have its co-founders, Tuffli Nguyen and Chris Wood in-studio to learn more about the product, the inspiration and how you can taste it for yourself!

Remember, ‘Vaqit’ is real vodka and soda paired with elevated, all-natural fruit flavors for a unique taste and clean, refreshing finish. To check out their products or to find where you can buy them near you click here.