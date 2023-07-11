Summer is all about adventure, and today, we’re going to tell you how you can experience the ruggedness of Colorado, with a side of luxury!

‘Collective Vail’ is a luxury camping retreat just 20 minutes outside of vail village, surrounded by 1,000 pristine acres where high desert landscape meets the rocky mountains, immersing you in the true American west.

GDC talked with the Founder and CEO of Collective Retreats, Peter Mack, to get a glimpse into this magical experience you can take part in right here in Colorado.

You can book your stay at ‘Collective Vail’ now through September 25th. You’ll enjoy campfire traditions, horseback riding, mountain restorative yoga, fly fishing, mountain biking and amazing culinary experiences.

