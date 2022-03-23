Sponsored Content By Nationwide Expos

It is Spring, which means now is the perfect time to start on those home improvement projects. Lifetime Windows & Siding has a savings special to make your home more comfortable before winter sets in. Get $500 off each window, $1,000 off patio doors and 25% off siding. Plus zero money down at 0% interest and zero payments for 24 months. Call them at 303-500-3000 or find them online at LifetimeWindowsColorado.com They will also be at the Longmont Home Show this Friday through Sunday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.