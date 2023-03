This is a sponsored segment by Nationwide Expos.

The Longmont Home Show (March 24-26) is the perfect time to think about upgrades to your home! One of the vendors at the show is Lifetime Windows and Siding. Lifetime has excellent reviews and offers Infinity by Marvin windows and James Hardie siding.

Josh Coffee is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lifetime. He stopped by GDC and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.