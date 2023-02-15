Sponsored by Dragon Tiger Noodle Company

Something new and delicious has arrived in Central City!

World renowned Chef Jet Tila has traveled the globe to bring the best noodles and flavors under one roof. From L.A to Las Vegas, he’s now brought his success to Colorado!

‘Dragon Tiger Noodle Company,’ is now open inside ‘Dragon Tiger Casino‘ showcasing hand-made noodles, a broth tap, and amazing protein, as well as toppings to indulge in too!

GDC Host Spencer Thomas took to the casino and restaurant herself to get a taste herself!

To learn more, click here!