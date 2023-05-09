Sponsored Segment by LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic

It’s time to make time for yourself and invest in treatments that actually work. We love having ‘Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic’ on our show because they offer a big variety of services to fit your needs.

Today, we talked about one of their most popular devices that makes it possible to trim those love handles and back fat, slim down those thighs, and even tone your abs and glutes.

GDC caught up with owner, Nick Tvrdick, to learn more about the Sculpture treatment and Emscultp Neo.

GREAT DEAL: Enjoy special pricing on several treatments at LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic

call now for 50% off on body contouring packages for GDC viewers. You must be the one of the first 10 callers.

You can reach them at 303-953-2899 and schedule your free consultation.