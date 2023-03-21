Sponsored Segment by Julie’s Friends

We all know that taking a pet to the vet can be expensive. For low-income families, they’re forced to choose between paying bills and getting life-saving care for their beloved animals. Today, on Great Day Colorado, we spoke to a local non-profit who is aiming to change that, it’s called ‘Julie’s Friends’.

GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas, and Chris Tomer, talked with Co-Founder, Lisa Renee Jones, to learn more about what inspired her to start this organization in the first place, and an upcoming event you can attend!

On March 30th through April 2nd, ‘The Readers Take Denver Fundraising Event’ will be taking place at the Grand Hyatt where multiple activities will be happening throughout the four day event.

