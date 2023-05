Sponsored Segment by Liftech

Last week, we saw a ton of rain in Colorado, and some of that rain made its way into people’s homes. If you’ve been dealing with leaks or floods, we have a team that can help you out! ‘Liftech’ is a Colorado company that is top rated in concrete leveling, foundation repair, new, concrete, basement waterproofing. GDC sat down with Darren Crotchett, and Julian Janik from ‘Liftech’ to learn more about the services they offer.

Call 720-678-9868, or click here.