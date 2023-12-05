Sponsored Segment by Lifetime Windows and Siding

Fall is the perfect time to revamp your home and kick-start those renovations that have been on your to-do list. Lifetime Windows and Siding specializes in windows and siding along with excellent customer service.

Lifetime offers the top-rated James Hardie siding and Infinity by Marvin windows.



Susie Wargin, Realtor and Lifetime Spokesperson, stopped by Great Day Colorado with a great deal for GDC viewers including free installation and no payments until 2026!

To learn more, click here.