Sponsored Segment by Landmark Recovery

Today is national overdose awareness day and when it comes to dealing with trauma, a lot of people turn to drugs and alcohol, and then they don’t know how to get out of that cycle.

‘Landmark Recovery’ is redefining addiction treatment with a person-centered approach to drug and alcohol dependency.

GDC spoke with Michelle Dubey, the Vice President of Clinical Quality to learn more about their services.

Landmark Recovery knows that recovery is possible. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, learn more by clicking here or call 720-702-9994.