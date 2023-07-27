Sponsored Segment by Metro Brokers

July is ‘Kicks for Colorado’ month, and we’re doing a big push today for donations so we can get new socks and sneaker-style shoes to those who need them most! It’s a partnership with Channel 2, FOX31, Metro Brokers and Wholly Kicks, and GDC welcomed ‘Wholly Kicks’ Founder and executive director Tyg Taylor joining us again, along with Kim Wermerskirchen from Metro Brokers to learn more about the donation process, and how this community initiative works.

Help us raise money to buy new kicks for those who need it most. You can call 303-218-2339.

Volunteers are standing by right now to answer your call and take your donation!

To learn more about the shoe drive, click here.