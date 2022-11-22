Sponsored Content from American Academy of Pediatrics

Pediatricians and hospitals across the U.S. are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity – ahead of what’s predicted to be a severe flu season. The American Academy of Pediatrics is discussing what’s causing the national health care crisis and what parents and caregivers need to know to prevent illness in kids. You can learn more online at HealthyChildren.org.