Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck & Psychic

Today marks ‘Insights Thursday,’ and ahead of the big game tonight, Natalie Young with Karma, Luck & Psychic, talked about four different Denver football stars and explained each one of the players auras ahead of kick-off at 6:15 p.m.

Natalie is the #1 Psychic in the U.S, with 22 years of experience. This Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.

For GDC viewers only, Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights is offering first time callers half off. Call 720-999-6715 today. We feature Natalie every Thursday, if you have a question for her email us at GreatDayColorado@KWGN.com. To see a live reading in action with our GDC crew, follow Great Day Colorado on Instagram and Facebook.