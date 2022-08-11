Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights

It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.

For GDC viewers only, Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights is offering a first time callers half off. Call 720-999-6715 today. We will also be having Natalie on with us every Thursday for Insights Thursday. If you want to submit a question, email GreatDayColorado@KWGN.com.