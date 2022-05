Sponsored by Sense of Security

Sense of Security has been helping breast cancer patients pay for essential things like rent, mortgage payments, heating, and groceries while they’re going through treatment. The non-profit is celebrating this year’s annual event on Thursday, September 22nd at at Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood where you can enjoy food and fun, all for a fantastic cause.

To to learn more about Distinctly Colorado: Cocktails and Cuisine, click here.