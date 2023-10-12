This segment is sponsored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The big day finally arrived! We revealed the winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home LIVE on Channel 2. Then Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer interviewed the winner John Pascente LIVE on Great Day Colorado.

The furniture (furnished by Furniture Row) in the Dream Home is still for sale. You can shop the home and get exclusive discount pricing. The “shop the home’ event is happening Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 1pm. All product is sold on-site, as is. Be prepared to take any purchase(s) you make with you when you leave.