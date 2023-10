This is a sponsored segment by Jiffy Lube.

Many throughout the community struggle to get food, whether they can’t get to the grocery store or they can’t afford it. There is a program that is stepping up with the help from Jiffy Lube.

Jiffy Lube is teaming up with ‘Meals on Wheels’ to help the community.

GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by Jiffy Lube in Denver to learn more about the partnership.