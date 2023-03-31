Sponsored Segment by Jiffy Lube.

Spring will be here before you know it, as the seasons change, make sure your car is up to speed.

Whether you’re in need of a maintenance check-up or want to keep your car in tip-top shape – jiffy lube has your back.

In this sponsored segment, GDC’s Adrian Cruz went down to Jiffy Lube’s ‘Green Valley Ranch’ location to check out how easy those maintenance inspections can be!

Jiffy Lube is offering a great deal just for our viewers, get $29.00 off your next oil change with a coupon or click here.