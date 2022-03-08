Sponsored Segment by Jiffy Lube

We all need our cars serviced even people who drive something other than an average car or truck. So we stopped by Jiffy Lube to see all they offer for all kind of vehicles. Another plus, they are bilingual and can speak Spanish to all their customers. If you are interested in getting your fleet vehicle services at a Jiffy Lube, go to FleetLeeds.com and if you want to get your car or truck serviced and want to save money on oil changes go to JiffyLubePay.com to see all the discounts.