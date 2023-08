This is a sponsored segment by Jet’s Pizza.

Jet’s Pizza is your go-to for crispy, cheesy to the edge Detroit-style pizza! And, they’re opening a brand new location in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Tuesday, August 15.

If you come to the grand opening you can get a 4 Corner Pizza for only $2.99!

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi stopped by Jet’s Pizza to preview their grand opening.