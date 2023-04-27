This is a sponsored segment by JC Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning.

Springtime in Colorado often brings snow one day and 60 degrees the next. Keep your HVAC unit in tip-top shape with JC Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning. They’re a family owned and operated company offering 24/7 service.

They’re offering a great deal to GDC viewers. You can get up to 60months of 0% interest financing on qualifying equipment purchases!

Jimmie and Devon Ciccone, owners of JC Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning, stopped by GDC and talked with Chris Tomer.