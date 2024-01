Sponsored Segment by Hologic

January is cervical cancer awareness month and recent research tells us that there will be almost 14,000 new cases this year.

Regular screenings can help prevent this disease, and GDC’s Chris Tomer spoke with Doctor Kameelah Phillips and cervical cancer survivor Mindy Hilton, to tell us how important is to get up to date on your screenings.

To learn more, click here.