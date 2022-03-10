Sponsored Segment by Ideal Home Loans

With just one phone call, you could save hundreds of dollars on your mortgage payment every month. Brent Ivinson, Owner & President of Ideal Home Loans, talks about how rates are starting to creep back up, so now is the time to act. Save more money when you refi, or qualify for more home when you buy! The team from Ideal Home Loans can help you qualify for the lowest rate possible and get pre-approved to buy a home. If you act now, you won’t have a payment until May! Call 303-867-7000.