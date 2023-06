This is a sponsored segment by ICON Eyecare.

June is cataract awareness month. Everyone has to deal with cataracts at some point in their life and ICON is here to help.

ICON Eyecare offers cutting-edge technologies and years of experience. Chris Tomer visited their location in Englewood to learn more about cataracts, symptoms, and treatment options available with Dr. David Litoff, Chief Medical Officer at ICON Eyecare.