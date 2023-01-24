Sponsored Segment by Icon Eyecare

January is National Glaucoma Awareness month!

During this time, it is important to spread the word about this group of diseases that affects more than three million Americans every year.

Researchers estimate that more than half of people with glaucoma do not know they have it.

that’s where ‘Icon Eyecare’ steps in. They are Colorado’s most trusted choice for corrective eye procedures. GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to learn more about their advanced procedures and how to prevent glaucoma.

Icon Eyecare offers comprehensive eye care, Lasik, vision correction, and cataract procedures in Denver, lone tree, golden, Westminster and Loveland.

To learn more give them a call at 720-524-1001 or visit them online at iconeyecare.com.