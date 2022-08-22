Sponsored Segment by the Department of Human Services

Mental health for children and young adults is something that’s not often talked about but should be, especially as the kids head back to school this year.

Today Great Day Colorado teamed up with the folks with ‘I Matter Colorado’ through the Department of Human Services, to learn more about how they provide up to six free therapy sessions for all youth in across the state.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas sat down with their Bilingual Behavioral Health Therapist who works to help change the lives of our youth day by day.

To learn more about the program, click here.