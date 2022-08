Sponsored Segment by FIJI Water, Gravie, Benefiber, and iRobot

August is National Wellness Month, with that said, this is your timely reminder to focus on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. GDC teamed up with Practicing Physician at John Hopkins, Dr. Yael Varnado, to learn more about how you can make the most out of this month that is built on wellness.