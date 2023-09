This is a sponsored segment by University of Phoenix.

A-I, or Artificial Intelligence, is transforming higher education and the workplace. It’s changing how fast we can learn and share information. But, a new survey shows only 35% of adults are comfortable with integrating A-I tools into their work.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas spoke with Marc Booker, who is the Vice Provost for Strategy at University of Phoenix, about the results of this fascinating survey.