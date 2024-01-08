This is a sponsored segment by Hounder.

Hounder is an award-winning digital design and development company that strives to be on-time and on-budget.

“We’re dedicated to one measure and one measure alone: Our partners’ success. We only take a few projects at a time to ensure your project gets the attention it deserves. When we work with you, we can promise one thing—we won’t stop till you have exactly what you need.”

GDC’s Spencer Thomas talked with Hounder Co-Founder Joshua Northcott about the company.