Sponsored Segment by: Ibotta and Brothers BBQ

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for ‘Hot off the Grill’ series. Each week, we’re bringing on a new food company to help you up your grill game! Today we were joined by the legendary Brothers BBQ.

Every thursday from 3 until close its rib night! They have specials on ribs, drinks and their slider sandwiches! On Thanksgiving, you can pre-order fresh turkeys! Just give them a call at 720-297-7801 or visit them online here.