Sponsored Segment IBOTTA & The Seasoned Chef Cooking School

We’re starting a new segment here on great day Colorado called ‘Hot off the Grill’.

Every Thursday, we’re introducing you to a new local chef who will be teaching us how to up our grill game and sharing a recipe for you to try at home!

Today, Chris Tomer was live outside with our first guest in this sponsored segment, ‘Chef Dan Witherspoon’ from ‘The Seasoned Chef Cooking School’.

Host your next private event or corporate team building with ‘The Seasoned Chef Cooking School’.

Give them a call at 303-880-2247.

Want to cook up these delicious creations? Click here for the recipe!

To learn more, click here.