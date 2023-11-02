Sponsored Segment by Stinkin’ Good & IBOTTA

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for ‘Hot off the Grill’! Each week, we’re bringing on a chef to help you up your grill game. Chris Tomer caught up with local company ‘Stinkin’ Good‘. David made leftover chicken or turkey enchiladas topped with Stinkin Good ‘Mild Pork’ chile sauce.

David Bloom is the owner and creator of ‘Stinkin’ Good’. You can find all the ‘Stinkin’ Good’ products at King Soopers in the Mexican Food section.

Recipe

Ingredients

4 grilled chicken breasts or one rotisserie chicken.

2-3 cups shredded Mexican cheese.

30 ounces Stinkin Good Green Chile.

10-12 corn tortillas.

Instructions

Preheat grill or oven to 350 degrees.

Warm tortillas on skillet so they don’t fall apart.

Dice/shred chicken.

Mix together chicken, 1 cup cheese, and 1 cup Green Chile in separate bowl.

Place appropriately 1/4 cup of mix in tortillas, roll up and place in cast iron skillet or 8.5”x11” pan. After all are rolled, smother remaining Green Chile over top evenly and add remaining cheese over top evenly.

Bake on grill/oven for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling.