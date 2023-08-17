Sponsored Segment by IBOTTA & Saucy’s Southern BBQ & Cuisine

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for our weekly ‘Hot off the Grill’ segment!

Each week, we’re bringing on a new chef or restaurant to help you up your grill game, and today, we featured a local favorite, ‘Saucy’s Southern BBQ & Cuisine’!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the owners of Saucy’s Southern BBQ & Cuisine, Khristian Matthews and Kierre Dawkins, to learn more about their local business, tailgate platters, and more.

‘Saucy’s Southern BBQ & Cuisine’ is bringing the sauce to Denver and the surrounding areas.

As we gear up for football season, they’re offering a tailgate special.

You can get 3 slabs of 60 wings, 3 half trays of sides, and 3 and a half pounds of hotlinks for 200-dollars.

Place your order online by clicking here or give them a call at 720-484-6035.

