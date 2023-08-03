Sponsored Segment by IBOTTA & Adams Natural Grocers

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for ‘hot off the grill’. Each week, we’re bringing on a new guest to help you up your grill game. Today, GDC’s Spencer Thomas was live outside with Kristen McGuire’ from ‘Adams Natural Meats‘ to learn more about their thriving business in Colorado and the bison products they provide.

Give bison a try with ‘Adams Natural Meats‘ in Evergreen.

you can learn more by giving them a call at 303-674-3123.

‘Adams Natural Meats’ has a special code, so you can save 5% on purchases.

The code is ‘FOX5’ and it’s good in store or online at checkout.



