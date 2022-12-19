Sponsored Segment by Bourbon Blonde Blog

Holiday Beauty, Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few beauty, health and wellness products that are perfect for the holiday season.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Crafted (like fine wine) by in-house flavor artists, Waterloo’s Black Cherry flavor and Lemon Lime flavor are not only delicious, but free of sugar, calories and sweeteners! You can pick-up your Waterloo cans at your local King Soopers, Whole Foods and Target and find additional information and mocktail recipes at drinkwaterloo.com.

Beautyrest Black Mattress

Beautyrest Black Mattress Collection

According to a new survey from Serta Simmons Bedding, 34% of Americans admit that the holidays are the most sleepless time of the year- so prioritizing slumber should be an essential part of our December wellness routine.

Treat yourself to a Beautyrest Black premium mattress that delivers an exceptional sleep experience- with a trend-right design.

And, luxury isn’t just in the look, it’s also in the feel. Beautyrest Black’s targeted zoned support system reduces motion transfer while providing support where people need it most. It also has plant-based cooling technology to keep you cool and comfortable through the night.

Beautyrest Black can be found at Mattress Firm stores nationwide. I highly recommend stopping in and experiencing the premium performance and support for yourself. Learn more at Beautyrest.com