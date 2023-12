Sponsored Segment with Nordstrom Rack

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to fall behind on your gift shopping but we have you covered this morning!

From the latest fashion and beauty must-haves to home décor and more, Kate Bellman, the editorial content director at Nordstrom is here to share it all.

Kate joined Great Day Colorado LIVE with her favorite gift ideas live from Nordstrom rack in New York City.

To learn more, click here.