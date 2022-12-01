Sponsored Segment by Relax In-Home Massage

It’s time to melt away the stress of the holidays and unwind with a massage service that comes to your home or business! GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Relax In-Home Massage Services to learn more about what they are offering this holiday season.

Relax in Home Massage Services is offering an amazing deal for our viewers, get three 60 minute massages, which regularly costs $480.00, for $345.00, saving you save $135.00, or try their 90 minute service, 3 massages normally for $636.00 and now only $471.00.

To learn more give them a call at 720-487-9877, or click here.