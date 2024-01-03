This is a sponsored segment by Ugly Christmas Sweater, Learning Resources, Droyd, Monster Jam, BARK, and Cricut.

Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg has some fun AWARD WINNING Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids of ALL Ages—

T-Rex 3D Shaking Present Christmas Sweater from www.UglyChristmasSweater.com My VERY ugly holiday sweater is from the folks at www.uglychristmassweater.com — It’s $69.95 https://www.uglychristmassweater.com/products/t-rex-flappy-sweater

Tracy The Fidget Triceratops from Learning Resources — is an award-winning toy designed by experts specifically to meet crucial development goals for toddlers. Kids as young as 18 months old can fidget countless ways at home or on the go, helping them stay focused and engaged while building their fine motor and coordination skills. Perfect for the little ones in your life, Tracy entertains kiddos while they develop their sensory skills by spinning, twisting, clicking, pushing, and more with their new triceratops friend. Thanks to its compact size, Tracy the Fidget Triceratops is the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. Tracy the Fidget Triceratops has won a Family Choice Award and a PAL Award. Available to purchase for $15.99 on Amazon.

Romper from Droyd — Give the gift of the season with Droyd’s Romper, an electric tricycle designed for kids 3 years and older that safely introduces them to the thrilling world of electric-ride ons! Romper offers two adjustable speed settings using Droyd’s parental speed control system, a slow-start mechanism for added safety, a safety flag to see your young rider from further away, and a light-up front tire while in motion. Romper is available at Target for $139.99.

Spin Master’s Grave Digger Trax — is the newest Monster Jam RC vehicle. Built to tackle any terrain with its unique body design featuring authentic graphics and rugged treads that lets kids pull off epic Monster Jam stunts including driving in the dirt, over rocks, on grass, and even treading across water. This tough RC vehicle lets you play inside and outside no matter the season. Monster Jam Grave Digger Trax is USB-C charged and requires only two AAA batteries for the remote, making it easy to set up and play! Parent-approved, Grave Digger Trax has been honored with a Mom’s Choice Award. It’s $69.99 USD at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

BARK Smartphone for Kids – It received PC Magazine’s Editors’ Choice Award for Best Kids’ Smartphone and it was honored as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of Year Award. Some improvements which were suggested by parents include: Later this month BARK phone will be able to automatically block any and all nude pictures; Enhanced GPS location tracking— you can zoom into your child’s location; Parents can now remotely control ALL of the child’s settings—so you can pause the internet, kill text messages and email BEFORE they get to your child’s phone; You can now either lease or purchase phone outright. Bark is typically used for kids ages 10-17. Plans start at $29/month (0 down for phone with 2 year contract) or $199 to buy phone outright (still requires plan but with no contract required) For more info, visit www.bark.us

The Cricut Joy Xtra — is the ultimate stocking stuffer and is sure to be used year-round too. This smart cutting machine is incredibly versatile compatible with 50+ materials. It can handle everything from vinyl and iron-on to high quality cardstock, making it ideal for a variety of crafting projects. With its standout user-friendly design, the Cricut Joy Xtra is perfect for beginners and experienced crafters alike. The machine comes with easy-to-follow instructions and partnered with Circuit Design Space’s user-friendly interface it ensures that anyone can create beautiful projects like custom t-shirts, mugs, part décor, invitations and more in just a few minutes. With a simple flick of the wrist, you can replace the Cricut Joy Xtra’s blade with a colorful marker and draw intricate designs with precision, adding a custom flare to even the simplest of projects. This holiday season it’s time to embrace stress free creativity with the help of one of Cricut’s award winning cutting machines. Open a world of possibilities with the Cricut Joy Xtra is available for $199 at Cricut.com.