Sponsored Content from Jamie O’ + Co

‘Tis the season to get your holiday gift shopping done early! Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell is helping us out with that. She’s got an inside look at all the must-haves this season. More info about all the products Jamie featured is below:

MASINGO PRESTO G2

The Masingo Presto G2 is a Bluetooth karaoke machine with 2 microphones for double the memories. The 2 handheld, rechargeable, wireless microphones for karaoke each have individual displays; adjust volume, echo and EQ for perfect karaoke pitch so you can sing your favorite songs anywhere and spread some holiday joy. Masingo.com, Amazon, $149.99

CASA AZUL TEQUILA SODA

The perfect beverage to enjoy with friends and family or to gift this holiday season, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a new premium canned tequila soda made with real tequila from Mexico that comes in four delicious flavors: Lime Margarita, Peach Mango, Strawberry Margarita, Watermelon. 100 calories, less than 1gr of carbs and 5% alcohol making the perfect mix what you love about hard seltzers and the real spirits and flavor of canned cocktails. CasaAzulSpirits.com, Daveco, Argonaut, Davidson’s and Hazel’s, $30 / 8 Pack

ONE CRUNCH

ONE Crunch Bars are packed with 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar, available in three indulgent flavors. This lighter and crunchy version of ONE’s popular protein bars is available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon French Toast and Marshmallow Treat. The perfect snack during the hectic holiday season for in the afternoon, in between meals, after work pick me up or an anytime treat. One1Brands.com, Walmart, Amazon, Target, $7.47/4 pack

SECRET ALUMINUM FREE DEODORANT, REAL COCONUT

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48-hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it. With 3x more odor fighters thank the leading aluminum free deodorant, this motion and the moisture activated deodorant works hard when you need it most. Dermatologist tested and free of aluminum, parabens, talc and dye. Mass Retailers, $6.99

CHEWY

Chewy has everything you need this holiday season for the gifts that keep on giving for our pets! Festive toys and treats. Fun stocking stuffers. Even Goody Boxes and Advent Calendars if you want a little bit of everything. Matching PJs for the perfect holiday photos. It’s your one-stop-holiday-shop for every pet lover and furry, feathery and scaly friend on your list. Chewy.com