Sponsored Segment by Josh McBride

The holidays are upon us and with the holidays comes holiday entertaining. Our friend, Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, is back to give us some tips on how to successfully entertain this season.

Make sure you are following josh @joshymcb on Instagram to enter his 14 days of holiday giveaways this season for some great gift giveaways.

To learn more, click here.