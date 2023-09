This is a sponsored segment by Holey Moley Denver.

Holey Moley is where mini golf meets cocktails, art, and music! It’s a immersive and nostalgic environment. Holey Moley Golf Club in Denver offers 27 holes, and is the craziest round of golf you’ve every played.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by Holey Moley and talked with the CEO Michael Schreiber.