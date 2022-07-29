Sponsored Content from Brothers Redevelopment

Over the next few weeks, we’re featuring several businesses working with the Colorado Gerontological Society to help the community in various ways. Today, we talked to Brothers Redevelopment, which is a Denver-based nonprofit that provides housing and a variety of housing-related services for the region’s low-income, elderly and disabled residents.

To learn more about Brothers Redevelopment and other community resources focused on seniors, the Colorado Gerontological Society is putting on The Salute to Seniors virtual event on Aug. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s an opportunity for older adults to learn more about the future of aging. You can sign up online here.

Brothers Redevelopment is putting on a fundraising event called Local Social that benefits their Paint-A-Thon program. It’s Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $75, and you can buy yours online here.