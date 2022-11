Sponsored Segment by Purina

This weeks Furry Friend Friday featured two baby guinea pigs from Foothills Animal Shelter that are up for adoption, are in need of names, and we’re calling on our viewers to help! If you have a great name suggestion for these two little guys, follow our Instagram at GreatDaycotv, like the guinea pigs photo, and comment your suggestions. Our GDC team will chose a winner today, and that winner will receive a goodie page from Foothills Animal Shelter.