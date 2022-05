Sponsored by The Vision Council

May is Healthy Vision Month and June 27th is National Sunglasses Day so we brought on the Advisor to The Vision Council Dr. Justin Bazan, OD. He talked about simple ways to keep your eyes healthy in day to day life. He also gave tips on what to look for when it comes to purchasing sunglasses in order to keep eyes health year round. For more information go to VisionOptions.TheVisionCouncil.org