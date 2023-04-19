Sponsored Segment by Groundworks Colorado

Spring is the best time to tackle those home improvement projects, but sometimes, the most important tasks are the ones that can’t always be seen. We’re talking about foundation issues, they may be hard to spot, but the solutions are simple thanks to local businesses like ‘Groundworks Colorado.’

GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas, and Chris Tomer spoke with Rick Donohoe, a certified field inspector with Groundworks Colorado, to learn more about their free consultations and business model!

To learn more, click here.